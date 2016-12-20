Development near Market Common approved, could bring 548 homes

A housing development that has been pending before city council since the beginning of November sailed through with the panel’s approval Tuesday morning, after an earlier protracted discussion about how projects with zoning concessions should contribute to the public.
Typically, the city uses a planned-unit development, or PUD, if a developer needs a variance from zoning code — if they want to use a shorter setback from the edge of a lot or place a higher-density development in a lower-density area, for example. In exchange, developers must pay for or construct something as a public benefit, and city staff may suggest work like new sidewalks, putting power lines underground or a contribution to a park. Some oceanfront projects have given the city money to extend the boardwalk.
But council members had concerns in a meeting last week about a payment plan for the Arbor Glenn PUD, a new development of up to 548 single-family homes around Emory Road and Fred Nash Boulevard.
“I agree with all of these costs, and they’re just that, they’re expectations, they’re budgets … and I think they’re all appropriate public improvements, but generally speaking those improvements are only paid for by the developer when they go to construction,” Councilman Wayne Gray said. “So I don’t know how we would require an annual payment.”
Arbor Glenn is expected to construct homes in phases until 2022, and city staff had suggested large, annual installments, even as the project could have only built dozens of homes in a year. Now, developer Market Village LLC will pay on a schedule proportionate to its building plan, paying less in time periods when it constructs fewer homes and more in years when it brings many dwellings on line. The company’s total required public benefit payments fell from roughly $1.5 million in the earlier reading of the ordinance to just over $1.2 million in the version approved Tuesday.
That money will be used to aid in work including a park inside the development, the extension of Howard Avenue, a traffic light at Fred Nash Boulevard and Farrow Parkway and potential future improvements to nearby Grand Park.
Builders will be capped at constructing 450 homes of the total before the Howard Avenue work is complete and the city has received all public benefit payments.
The Howard Avenue extension was meant to calm initial concerns that Arbor Glenn would not have enough entrances and exits. The area’s roadways will receive further relief with a Fred Nash Boulevard extension, which is funded by RIDE III funds approved by voters in a referendum this November.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
Comments