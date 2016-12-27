Viewers watched more than 26,924 hours of video on MyrtleBeachOnline.com in 2016

The Sun News continued its delve into the video world in 2016, and readers were receptive.
Through the middle of December, viewers had watched more than 1.6 million videos on MyrtleBechOnline.com, staying tuned in for a total time of more than 26,924 hours.
Hurricane Matthew and its wrath were responsible nearly 40 percent of the views as both locals and tourists visited the website to stay abreast of how the storm was affecting the area.
Here’s the top 10 videos of 2016 and how many times they were viewed:
1. Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew, 67,047 views (at top of story)
Hurricane Matthew left the popular tourist attract in shambles in October. The Sun News was the first news crew on the scene to show viewers the remains of the structure strewn up and down the beach.
2. Fire consumes multiple houses in Cherry Grove, 45,525 views
Winds gusting upward of 70 mph from Hurricane Matthew kept firefighters from battling a blaze that demolished several structures on the 4900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
3. Cherry Grove goes under, 43,427 views
The combination of high tide and Hurricane Matthew’s surge put Cherry Grove under water.
4. A look at downtown North Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Matthew approaches, 40,418 views
Viewers tuned in early as the storm’s effects were already being felt downtown at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
5. Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew, 34,702 views
Being the first on the scene, reporters were able to get up on what was left of the structure before retreating because it was still shaky in the storm. The company has said it will rebuild the pier, but hasn’t said when.
6. Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew, 26,723 views
The Palace Theatre was among the damaged buildings at Broadway at the Beach. The damage at the theater was so extensive it had to close for the remainder of 2016.
7. Possible tornado damages roof, snaps trees in North Myrtle Beach, 25,027 views
A home at 18th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach suffered damage during Hurricane Matthew.
8. Hurricane Matthew damages Ocean Boulevard, 24,195 views
Trees were downed, awnings damaged and trash cans toppled along the main strip in Myrtle Beach.
9. When Matthew meets Hurricane Matthew, 23,703 views
Matthew Reece, a “weather nerd” from Nashville, N.C., came to Myrtle Beach to just to experience Hurricane Matthew, his first major storm.
10. Hurricane Matthew brings down hotel sign in Myrtle Beach, 20,743
Wind gusts damaged a host of signs around the area, especially on Ocean Boulevard. Many were still not repaired as of this posting.
Comments