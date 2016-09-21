Prostitution arrest made in massage parlor investigation

A 58-year-old woman was arrested in connection with prostitution after citizen complaints spurred the investigation of a Myrtle Beach-area massage parlor.
Shufeng Wang is charged with prostitution, first offense, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
On Monday, Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice section investigated a massage parlor on the 4800 block of U.S. 17 identified as Beijing Massage, according to an incident report.
The investigation was prompted by citizen complaints, alleging the business wasn’t in compliance with the adult entertainment and business license, police said.
The investigation netted one arrested after Wang, an employee at the business, allegedly offered sexually explicit acts for money to a customer, the report states.
Wang was arrested one scene and taken to jail, police said.
She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday on $445 bail, records show.
