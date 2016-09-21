Child Safety events coming to Myrtle Beach

Grand Strand area parents have a free opportunity to have their children’s fingerprints and photos taken at Operation Kidsafe events in Myrtle Beach.
The events will be held Thursday through Saturday at Camping World of Myrtle Beach at 2295 Dick Pond Rd.
At Operation Kidsafe, specialized digital imagery equipment captures a child’s picture and fingerprints. Parents take home the only record of the visit and have the information at the ready for law enforcement in the event of an emergency, according to a release.
A digital video capture device and digital ink-less fingerprint capture device and specialized software are used. Data is assembled and a 8 ½ x 11 printout is given to parents.
No database or records of children are maintained at the event, according to the release.
Each year more than 2,000 children are reported missing in the United States, the release states, and Operation Kidsafe Child Safety events are happening across the U.S. and Canada.
Kidsafe event hours at Camping World are: Sept. 22 – 24, weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
No special information is needed, and children 1 year and older, along with adults with special needs are encouraged to attend.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments