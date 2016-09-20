Horry County police chief says no more indictments coming from SLED

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill confirmed Tuesday night that there will be no further indictments coming from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division of officials within the police department.
The chief said he spoke with SLED officials his first day on the job Monday and they confirmed the investigation into issues of officer malfeasance within the department is closed.
“I was supposed to start on (September) 26th, but I got notified about the indictments and felt like I needed to be here for the troops,” Hill said.
“I can tell you that I met with the chief of SLED on Monday, that investigation has concluded. The four indictments that came down are the only indictments that are coming down -- that investigation is wrapping up, it’s done,” Hill said.
A grand jury indicted four former Horry County Police officials late Thursday, including former Detective Allen Large, who is accused in several lawsuits of coercing women to participate in a sub-genre of pornography called catfighting.
The S.C. Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the cases in which Large faces five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of misconduct in office, which combined carries a maximum potential jail sentence of 110 years.
The indictments allege that Large knowingly used coercion to engage in sexual battery with multiple victims and knowingly engaged in inappropriate relationships with the victims of cases he was investigating.
Former officer Todd Cox faces a total of 16 counts of misconduct in office. Former officer Darryl Williams has been charged with nine counts of misconduct, and Luke Green, who also served with the department, faces three counts of misconduct in office.
Emily Weaver contributed to this report.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments