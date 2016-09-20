No charges filed in alleged sexual assault near CCU

Coastal Carolina University is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred Sept. 13.
According to an incident report, two CCU police officers responded to an anonymous report of a possible sexual assault at a residence on the 200 block of Residence Boulevard in Conway.
The victim said her friend sexually assaulted her, according to the report. The victim was taken back to the police station and a counselor was called.
Coastal Carolina University police Capt. Rodney Sessions said in an email that both the victim and the other person involved were students at CCU, and that the incident is being investigated by the school’s criminal investigations unit.
No charges have been filed but the victim is cooperating with police, and charges could be filed if probable cause for an arrest is developed, Sessions said.
This is the second reported sexual assault this semester. In 2014, the latest year for which data is available, campus police responded to 16 reported sexual assaults.
Below is a map of alleged sexual assaults to which CCU police have responded.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments