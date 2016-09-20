Court ruling: Horry police forced to reveal records

A circuit judge ruled Tuesday in favor of a motion filed by several women who are suing the Horry County Police Department alleging sexual harassment by former Detective Allen Large, asking that the county be forced to turn over certain records.
The formal order has not been issued by the judge, but the clerk’s office has recorded that the motion was granted in favor of the women.
That formal order will reveal to what extent the judge agreed with lawyers representing the women, who have asked for personnel records, past complaints of sexual harassment by officers, and associated internal affairs reports.
