Victim identified in fatal wreck Monday on S.C. 917

A 22-year-old Mullins man was killed early Monday morning when the car he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said Kolyn Ridge Johnson died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries he suffered in the crash.
Crews were called to the scene at S.C. 917 and Pee Dee Road near the Marion County line in Horry County at about 5:45 a.m.
Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that Johnson’s vehicle was traveling south on S.C. 917 when it veered off of the right side of the road and struck a tree.
“The only occupant of the vehicle was killed as a result of the crash,” Collins said.
Police were unable to determine the make and model of the vehicle because it became engulfed in fire after the crash, he said.
The highway patrol is investigating the collision.
