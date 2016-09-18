Rockin' Beards for Charity

Adam Gazda of Savannah, GA, walks the stage in front of the judges in the "Freestyle" portion of the Beard, Mustache and Facial Hair Competition held by the South Carolina Beard Club Saturday night, Sept. 18, 2016. Men and Women competed in the competition in categories such as "Styled Mustache, "Sideburns and Chops, and even a "Whiskerina Creataive" for women participants. Proceeds from the event go to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Miles Mosh has his face painted to represent the South Carolina flag at the Beard, Mustache and Facial Hair Competition held by the South Carolina Beard Club Saturday night, Sept. 18, 2016. Men and Women competed in the competition in categories such as "Styled Mustache, "Sideburns and Chops, and even a "Whiskerina Creataive" for women participants. Proceeds from the event go to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Leanne Burriff of Charleston, SC prepares to go on stage in the "Whiskerina Realistic" portion of the Beard, Mustache and Facial Hair Competition held by the South Carolina Beard Club Saturday night, Sept. 18, 2016. Men and Women competed in the competition in categories such as "Styled Mustache, "Sideburns and Chops, and even a "Whiskerina Creataive" for women participants. Proceeds from the event go to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Adam Gazda of Savannah, GA, talks to friends outside the Rockin' Hard Saloon during the Beard, Mustache and Facial Hair Competition held by the South Carolina Beard Club Saturday night, Sept. 18, 2016. Men and Women competed in the competition in categories such as "Styled Mustache, "Sideburns and Chops, and even a "Whiskerina Creataive" for women participants. Proceeds from the event go to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
The annual Beard, Mustache and Facial Hair Competition was held by the South Carolina Beard Club Saturday night, Sept. 18, 2016. Men and Women competed in the competition in categories such as "Styled Mustache, "Sideburns and Chops, and even a "Whiskerina Creataive" for women participants. Proceeds from the event go to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
