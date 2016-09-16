End of summer brings new rules to NMB beaches

Now that summer is almost over, there are new rules for North Myrtle Beach beaches and the temporary advisory signs have been removed.
NMB announced Friday that the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control authorized the removal of temporary ocean swimming advisory signs that were posted Thursday as a result of high bacteria counts. The results of the retesting haven’t been released, but acceptable bacteria counts have returned at all four affected locations, officials said.
Also announced Friday were the new rules for the beach which go into effect Sept. 16 and run through May 14.
Tents are now allowed on the beach. They may not be placed within the emergency vehicle access lane, which is approximately 20 to 25 feet seaward of the dune line. The line is marked by city trash can, flags and/or pylons.
Surfing restrictions are lifted during this time. Rules that remain in effect include: surfers are required to wear a surfing leash at all times, it is unlawful to surf within 300 feet of any pier, and that the director of public safety or his designee may temporarily prohibit surfing or skim-boarding in any area for public safety purposes.
Finally, dogs are allowed on the beach as long as they are on a leash that does not exceed seven feet in length, and that they are under the control of the person who has custody of the animal.
