Ocean swimming advisory signs lifted in NMB

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) authorized the removal of the temporary ocean swimming advisory signs posted at 17th Ave. South, 9th Ave. South, 7th Ave, South, and 3rd Ave. North.
The signs were originally posted on Sept. 15 as a result of high bacteria counts.
The city has not yet received the results from a retest of the ocean water, but original tests of the water show acceptable bacteria counts at all of the locations, according to DHEC.
It is anticipated that the new test results will come in by Monday, allowing DHEC to update the water sampling map, according to the city of North Myrtle Beach.
