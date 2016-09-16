Sexual assault reported near CCU

Coastal Carolina University police responded this week to a report of a sexual assault near the campus.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Residence Boulevard in Conway at 9:18 p.m. in response to an anonymous complaint.
According to the university crime log incident dated September 15, “The officers located and interviewed the victim who described some of the details of the incident. The officers notified the appropriate campus resources and escorted the victim to the CCU DPS office. A CCU DPS investigator was requested and responded to the office to continue the interview.”
University Spokeswoman Martha Hunn said that although the date on the crime log incident is Thursday, the actual assault may have happened before that date.
The incident is still under investigation.
This is the second reported sexual assault this semester. In 2014, the latest year for which data is available, campus police responded to 16 reported sexual assaults.
