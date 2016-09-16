Police make arrest in Coastal Club Apartments stabbing

Conway police have made an arrest in connection with a Thursday stabbing at Coastal Club Apartments at 638 Hwy 544.
Tyree Eagle, 22, of Conway, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Conway police were called about 12:30 p.m. to the Coastal Club Apartments near Coastal Carolina University in reference to a stabbing, according to a police report.
Dispatchers said a male victim was on the ground, bleeding from his stomach area. Police discovered a 27-year-old victim, and EMS and detectives were called to the scene, authorities said.
Police determined the victim suffered stab wounds to the stomach area, and he was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center.
The suspect was found, arrested, and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He is being held there on $55,364.10 bond, according to jail records.
