Two new names emerge in Horry PD misconduct case

Former Horry County police officers Todd Cox and Luke Green have largely stayed out of the spotlight as Detective Allen Large’s story unfolded.
However, both men were indicted Thursday night by an Horry County grand jury. Cox has been charged with 16 counts of misconduct in office, as prosecutors say he closed cases without proper investigation and removed himself from cases, leaving them unassigned for a period of time. Green is charged with three counts of misconduct, which say he engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with an informant and made inappropriate sexual contact with a suspect during an arrest.
Neither man could be reached for comment by online message. Horry County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier declined to provide ages for either former officer, and did not respond to requests for photographs.
Cox was employed with the department from 1996 until May 6 of this year. He was a detective on the force in the Criminal Investigation Division, according to Bourcier.
Green worked with the department from 1997 to March 28 of this year as a sergeant in the Major Crimes Unit, according to Bourcier.
An attorney for Cox was traveling and could not be reached Friday. Attorney Brad Richardson confirmed to The Sun News that he is representing Green, but said Friday morning that he did not know the details of the indictment and that he was waiting for the attorney general’s office to send it to him.
“Hopefully they’ll be kind enough to send us a copy so I know what we’ll have to defend,” he said.
Capt. Dale Buchanan retired from Horry police in January. He said that Green briefly worked under him in major crimes, in the narcotics division. Buchanan declined to comment on specifics about Green or other officers, but did tell The Sun News he knew all of the indicted men.
“Nothing surprises me anymore, (but) I am surprised a little bit about the indictments, a couple of them anyway,” he said.
Scott Hucks, a local attorney who also knows Green and Cox, said he has not heard from either man since the indictment.
“I worked with those guys for years, and it surprises me that they’re in this situation,” he said.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
