Former cop who sued county for discrimination indicted by grand jury

A former Horry County Police detective who sued the agency for racial and religious discrimination was indicted late Thursday by an Horry County grand jury on several counts of misconduct in office.
The nine indictments accuse Daryl Williams of failing to properly investigate multiple alleged crimes, according to the S.C. Attorney’s General office.
Williams is also accused of working for a separate state agency while employed by the county police, and using his police vehicle and work time to conduct business for that unnamed agency.
The charge is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to 10 years in jail, which means Williams faces a maximum 90 years if convicted, according to a statement from the attorney’s general office.
Williams is expected to be arraigned next week in Horry County, to hear the formal charges against him, according to a spokeswoman for the attorney general.
Williams was dismissed from the police department in January 2014 and filed the case in federal court claiming he was discriminated against because he is a black Muslim.
Williams worked for the department for nine years and filed the lawsuit April 23, 2015, claiming he was harassed and faced a hostile work environment because of his race and religion.
However, that case was dismissed in July by Magistrate Judge Kaymani West because the court was unable to locate Williams who had also stopped communicating with his lawyer Bonnie Hunt last September.
Hunt could not be reached Thursday for comment.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
