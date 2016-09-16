North Myrtle Beach posts temporary ‘No Swimming’ signs in areas with elevated bacteria

Temporary no swimming notices were posted Thursday at four locations in North Myrtle Beach after regularly scheduled ocean water samples revealed an elevated presence of enterococci bacteria, officials said.
Residents and visitors are advised to observe the temporary “No Swimming” signs posted at 17th Avenue South, Ninth Avenue South, Seventh Avenue South, and Third Avenue North on the oceanfront in North Myrtle Beach, Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman said.
Beach goers should not swim within 200 feet on either side of these temporary signs, Dowling said.
Ocean water samples routinely taken for the city by Coastal Carolina University’s Environmental Quality Lab on Wednesday and received Thursday showed a higher presence of enterococci bacteria in the water at the specific areas mentioned.
In keeping with protocol, follow-up samples were taken Thursday.
If the new samples reveal acceptable levels, established by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the public will be notified and the signs will be removed, Dowling said.
If levels aren’t within acceptable limits, the signs will remain until further testing is done and shows satisfactory limits, Dowling said.
All other sampled locations were found to be well under the 104 ceiling established by SC DHEC.
Sampling for the areas showed: 17th Avenue South – 373, Ninth Avenue South – 2110, Seventh Avenue South – 703, and Third Avenue North – 256, Dowling said.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
