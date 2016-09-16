Property transfers in the Myrtle Beach area: Aug. 21-27

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467
Land
425 Middleton Dr. NW, $35,000
Home
2110 Stonecrest Drive NW, $250,000
3100 Cedar Creek Lane, $233,990
448 Hampton Street NW, $185,000
32 Carolina Shores Drive, $172,000
45 Cattle Run Lane, $156,600
Sunset Beach 28468
Condo/Townhouse
219 Clubhouse Road, $124,000
Ocean Isle Beach 28469
Home
6883 SW Eastbrook Avenue, $67,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
403 Helena Street, $505,000
629 Willowbank Road, $184,900
64 Daniel Morrall Lane, $143,500
Commercial
1180 Hwy. 701, $65,000
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Hwy 501, $225,000
Home
899 Shaftesbury Ln, $410,000
206 Rivers Edge Dr., $277,000
3913 Long Ave Ext, $269,900
4058 Regal Drive, $254,000
8125 Timber Ridge Road, $229,000
626 Notting Hill Ct, $201,631
373 Lenox Dr., $190,900
668 Woodman Dr, $189,900
770 HELMS WAY, $185,000
504 10th Avenue, $180,000
1348 Gailard Drive, $179,900
3630 Crawford Lane, $162,000
121 Mayberry Lane, $150,000
152 Family Farm, $148,000
412 Declaration Ct, $135,000
1206 Collins Park Street, $127,500
2107 Hawksmoor, $113,000
1729 Bridgewater Drive, $110,000
Condo/Townhouse
1172 Fairway Lane, $136,000
400-F WILLOW GREENS DRIVE, $109,900
300 Kiskadee Loop, $91,000
100-F MYRTLE GREENS DR, $65,100
Conway 29527
Land
TBD Highway 701 South, $38,000
4585 S Willow Springs Rd, $11,650
Home
3520 Highway 19, $155,000
2712 Blue Bell Lane, $152,500
1101 Leatherman Rd., $144,000
207 Ecum Secum Place, $143,400
296 Beulah Circle, $136,022
316 Beulah Circle, $131,000
1465 Leatherman Rd., $124,035
1468 Leatherman Rd., $114,950
1711 16th Ave., $10,000
Galivans Ferry 29544
Home
254 Blue Jacket Drive, $161,430
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 11 N Horseshoe Road, $24,000
Home
3765 Cedar Creek Run, $314,900
1236 Shiloh Loop, $281,766
801 Lafayette Park Drive, $270,530
2379 Island Way, $255,500
149 Zostera Drive, $230,624
776 Lafayette Park Drive, $229,260
519 Mattamushkeet Dr, $227,850
134 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $215,900
2242 Vereen Circle, $170,000
425 Cordgrass Lane, $155,000
Condo/Townhouse
1025 Plantation Drive, $62,900
4466 Little River Inn Ln, $47,500
1751 N Highway 17, $212,000
Longs 29568
Land
Lot #1 Bucks Trail, $31,000
105 Mesa Raven Dr, $25,000
Home
501 Saltwood Court, $390,000
112 PARAWAY COURT, $293,000
321 Lake Mist Court, $217,789
785 Wintercreeper, $188,000
2263 Seaford Drive, $169,700
654 Wintercreeper Dr., $157,000
297 Oak Crest Circle, $150,000
219 Cupola Drive, $139,650
175 Heath Drive, $131,500
320 Boxcar Drive, $107,500
Condo/Townhouse
726 Foxtail Drive, $198,000
424 Colonial Trace Drive, $125,000
189 Charter Drive, $90,500
649 Tupelo Ln, $55,000
Loris 29569
Land
Lot 4 Tarton Drive, $12,000
Home
1018 Highway 45, $189,000
640 American Beech Street, $158,000
195 Perrin Dr, $113,000
150 Ole Maple St, $74,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
77th & 79th N Avenue, $3,500,000
9091 Marina Parkway, $335,000
Home
8069 Verona Dr, $1,200,000
9340 LAKE DRIVE, $960,000
308 Surfview Place, $460,000
915 Cedarwood Cir., $219,900
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $465,000
2-205 Villa Marbella, $315,000
100 Land's End Blvd, $273,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $265,000
1352 Villa Marbella Dr., $230,000
9400 Shore Drive, $148,000
501 MAISON DRIVE, $142,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr, $124,000
7313 Porcher Dr, $120,000
9661 Shore Drive, $120,000
9621 Shore Drive, $110,500
202 Maison Drive, $110,000
9550 Shore Dr, $110,000
223 Maison Drive, $100,600
7700 Porcher Drive, $87,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd, $72,000
9550 SHORE DRIVE, $65,000
9550 SHORE DRIVE, $65,000
201 74th Avenue North, $55,000
Surfside Beach/Myrtle Beach 29575
Home
315-A N OCEAN BLVD, $545,000
2042 Lakeview Circle, $191,000
2001 Ocean Way, $178,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1305, $160,000
1807 Windmere Way, $159,000
1421 Seahouse Court, $146,900
Condo/Townhouse
1829 Manchester Way, $185,000
1440 Turkey Ridge Road, $97,000
1480 Turkey Ridge Rd Unit C, $87,900
18A Indian Oak Lane, $84,500
2030 Cross Gate Blvd., $75,000
1891 Colony Drive, $71,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $60,000
Murrells Inlet/Garden City 29576
Land
Hwy 17 Business, $88,500
130 Low Country Loop Lot 86, $65,000
Home
219 Calhoun Drive, $489,000
208 Longridge Drive, $340,000
440 Hyacinth loop, $335,155
614 Grand Cypress Way, $333,000
16 Summerlight Drive, $325,000
1024 Ennis Dr, $300,000
42 Longcreek Drive, $299,999
137 Waterhall Drive, $277,500
432 Hyacinth Loop, $270,315
432 Arlington Circle, $269,000
349 Southern Breezes Circle, $240,870
882 S. Marlin Circle, $137,000
Condo/Townhouse
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $422,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $235,000
175 E Parmelee Drive, $228,295
175C Parmelee Drive, $217,450
175D Parmelee Drive, $213,490
108D Parmelee Drive, $209,000
901 KNOLL SHORES COURT, $177,000
700 Sunnyside Dr., $169,900
84 Addison Cottage Way, $147,500
1100 Louise Costin Lane, $145,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $142,750
1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $130,000
19 Pistachio Loop, $126,800
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
414 41st Avenue North, $170,000
1101 King Street, $22,500
Home
1672 Edgewood Drive, $375,000
1275 Prescott Cir, $334,840
1141 Prescott Circle, $325,000
1310 Prescott Circle, $318,635
4500 Pine Lake Dr., $150,000
605 5 Th Ave N, $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
508 35th Ave. N, $400,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd #353, $260,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd #1807, $240,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd #1105, $237,000
2542 Heritage Loop, $234,790
2550 Heritage Loop, $226,240
504 N Ocean Blvd #1207, $212,000
4874 LUSTER LEAF CIRCLE 305, $189,900
5301 N Ocean Blvd #348, $170,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $130,000
1200 N Ocean Blvd, $114,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $97,500
4655 Wild Iris Dr, $95,500
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $78,000
5001 Little River Road, $65,000
614A N 36th Ave., $65,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, # 603, $64,000
1207 S Ocean Boulevard, $58,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
3.15 acres Forestbrook Road, $150,000
4066 girvan dr, $63,800
2024 Kilkee Drive, $57,000
LOT 83 SAINT JULIAN LANE, $50,000
Lot 230 Bluffton Ct., $40,000
330 Harbourview Drive, $25,000
Home
1716 Serena Dr, $875,000
8037 Wacobee Drive, $430,000
8363 Juxa Drive, $355,000
9505 Bald Cypress Court, $354,872
986 Henry James Drive, $324,000
3212 SADDLEWOOD CIRCLE, $304,500
2936 Scarecrow Way, $290,000
318 Camrose Way, $259,395
3723 White Wing Circle, $248,686
4630 Planters Row Way, $245,000
212 Viejas Dr, $238,974
4285 Livorn Loop, $236,922
1133 Boleybeg Dr, $218,000
805 Carolina Farms Blvd, $212,500
476 Springlake Drive, $205,000
3100 Robins Nest Way, $204,800
8069 Pleasant Point Lane, $190,000
631 Cottage Oaks Circle, $174,500
4575 Hidden Creek Lane, $170,000
471 Paw Paw Lane, $170,000
309 Encore Circle, $163,000
184 Clovis Circle, $159,900
153 Rocko Dr, $142,299
150 Rockdale Street, $85,050
Condo/Townhouse
101 Villa Mar Drive, $189,900
1044 Harvester Circle, $155,000
401 Blacksmith Ln, $136,000
2190 Longwood Lakes Drive, $130,000
690 Riverwalk Drive #301, $95,000
148 West Haven Drive, $95,000
4604-C Aaran Court, $90,000
4546 C Girvan Dr, $90,000
4517- F Girvan Dr, $80,000
624 RIVER OAKS DRIVE, $70,000
3694 Clay Pond Village Lane, $56,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1525 13th Avenue North, $29,999
Home
4606 Lewis Circle, $605,000
503 Tradewind Ct, $500,000
1603 N Ocean Blvd, $490,000
434 7th Avenue South, $419,900
4319 Grovecrest Circle, $364,000
1476 Hempstead, $335,500
2213 Oak Creek Court, $318,500
500 N 20th Ave, $318,000
338 N 51 Ave, $257,000
1007 Ocean Pines Court, $252,000
858 9th Ave South, $249,000
5810 Mossy Oaks Drive, $230,000
2221 Oak Creek Court, $219,900
1004 D EDGE DRIVE, $207,500
304 N 25th Avenue, $95,501
Condo/Townhouse
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $357,000
4808 N Ocean Blvd, $281,300
601 N Hillside Dr, $280,000
6309 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
3513 S Ocean Blvd, $245,000
615 Wave Rider, $223,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $222,000
6253 Catalina Dr., #714, $165,500
300 N Ocean Blvd, $138,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd #214, $134,000
1000 11th Ave N, $129,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd, $128,000
901 West Port Drive, $125,000
101 Barnwell St., $121,400
1221 TIDEWATER DRIVE #313, $120,100
3001 N Ocean Blvd, $74,000
Commercial
2421 Highway 17 South, $300,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
LOTS 20 & 20B Masters Drive, $95,000
Lot 30 Mingo at Willbrook, $60,000
Lot 15 Woodbourne Ln, $56,500
Corner Tyson Dr & Hill Dr, $44,000
Home
189 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $393,500
75 Prestwick Drive, $270,000
186 Riverbirch Lane, $210,000
240 Clearwater Dr, $184,900
256 Midway Loop, $110,000
11665 OCEAN HIGHWAY, $69,000
Condo/Townhouse
645 Retreat Beach Circle, $390,000
93 Salt Marsh Circle, $175,000
911 Algonquin Drive, $117,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
3750 Socastee Blvd, $525,000
Lot 341 Timmerman Road, $42,500
Lot 352 McLeod Lane, $30,000
Home
208 Chamberlin Rd, $455,000
440 CHAMBERLIN Road, $425,000
197 Harbor Oaks Drive, $423,000
2855 Mcleod Ln, $349,900
Lot 8 Hunters Ridge Legacy, $273,951
4249 Mynatt Court, $265,890
116 Southbury Dr, $260,000
319 Sanctuary Court, $229,899
203 Southbury Drive, $215,000
708 Ebbets Ct, $203,125
540 Fallen Leaf Court, $202,900
4441 BRADFORD CR, $195,000
457 PENNINGTON LOOP, $189,000
161 Foxpath Loop, $181,555
104 Tibton Circle, $170,000
215 Kestrel Court, $167,500
700 RAMBLER COURT, $167,000
408 Foxbrook Drive, $166,960
661 W Oak Circle Dr., $158,550
420 Plover Lane, $156,000
508 EASTER COURT, $149,500
131 Osprey Cove Loop, $142,000
6597 MEADOW CRESCENT, $110,000
6628 Mallard View Point, $109,900
3214 Red Bird Ln, $89,000
6368 Circle Lane, $8,000
Condo/Townhouse
2122 Rayson Drive unit D, $197,000
173 Olde Towne Way, $134,490
