September 16, 2016 9:02 AM

Property transfers in the Myrtle Beach area: Aug. 21-27

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467

Land

425 Middleton Dr. NW, $35,000

Home

2110 Stonecrest Drive NW, $250,000

3100 Cedar Creek Lane, $233,990

448 Hampton Street NW, $185,000

32 Carolina Shores Drive, $172,000

45 Cattle Run Lane, $156,600

Sunset Beach 28468

Condo/Townhouse

219 Clubhouse Road, $124,000

Ocean Isle Beach 28469

Home

6883 SW Eastbrook Avenue, $67,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

403 Helena Street, $505,000

629 Willowbank Road, $184,900

64 Daniel Morrall Lane, $143,500

Commercial

1180 Hwy. 701, $65,000

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Hwy 501, $225,000

Home

899 Shaftesbury Ln, $410,000

206 Rivers Edge Dr., $277,000

3913 Long Ave Ext, $269,900

4058 Regal Drive, $254,000

8125 Timber Ridge Road, $229,000

626 Notting Hill Ct, $201,631

373 Lenox Dr., $190,900

668 Woodman Dr, $189,900

770 HELMS WAY, $185,000

504 10th Avenue, $180,000

1348 Gailard Drive, $179,900

3630 Crawford Lane, $162,000

121 Mayberry Lane, $150,000

152 Family Farm, $148,000

412 Declaration Ct, $135,000

1206 Collins Park Street, $127,500

2107 Hawksmoor, $113,000

1729 Bridgewater Drive, $110,000

Condo/Townhouse

1172 Fairway Lane, $136,000

400-F WILLOW GREENS DRIVE, $109,900

300 Kiskadee Loop, $91,000

100-F MYRTLE GREENS DR, $65,100

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Highway 701 South, $38,000

4585 S Willow Springs Rd, $11,650

Home

3520 Highway 19, $155,000

2712 Blue Bell Lane, $152,500

1101 Leatherman Rd., $144,000

207 Ecum Secum Place, $143,400

296 Beulah Circle, $136,022

316 Beulah Circle, $131,000

1465 Leatherman Rd., $124,035

1468 Leatherman Rd., $114,950

1711 16th Ave., $10,000

Galivans Ferry 29544

Home

254 Blue Jacket Drive, $161,430

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 11 N Horseshoe Road, $24,000

Home

3765 Cedar Creek Run, $314,900

1236 Shiloh Loop, $281,766

801 Lafayette Park Drive, $270,530

2379 Island Way, $255,500

149 Zostera Drive, $230,624

776 Lafayette Park Drive, $229,260

519 Mattamushkeet Dr, $227,850

134 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $215,900

2242 Vereen Circle, $170,000

425 Cordgrass Lane, $155,000

Condo/Townhouse

1025 Plantation Drive, $62,900

4466 Little River Inn Ln, $47,500

1751 N Highway 17, $212,000

Longs 29568

Land

Lot #1 Bucks Trail, $31,000

105 Mesa Raven Dr, $25,000

Home

501 Saltwood Court, $390,000

112 PARAWAY COURT, $293,000

321 Lake Mist Court, $217,789

785 Wintercreeper, $188,000

2263 Seaford Drive, $169,700

654 Wintercreeper Dr., $157,000

297 Oak Crest Circle, $150,000

219 Cupola Drive, $139,650

175 Heath Drive, $131,500

320 Boxcar Drive, $107,500

Condo/Townhouse

726 Foxtail Drive, $198,000

424 Colonial Trace Drive, $125,000

189 Charter Drive, $90,500

649 Tupelo Ln, $55,000

Loris 29569

Land

Lot 4 Tarton Drive, $12,000

Home

1018 Highway 45, $189,000

640 American Beech Street, $158,000

195 Perrin Dr, $113,000

150 Ole Maple St, $74,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

77th & 79th N Avenue, $3,500,000

9091 Marina Parkway, $335,000

Home

8069 Verona Dr, $1,200,000

9340 LAKE DRIVE, $960,000

308 Surfview Place, $460,000

915 Cedarwood Cir., $219,900

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $465,000

2-205 Villa Marbella, $315,000

100 Land's End Blvd, $273,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $265,000

1352 Villa Marbella Dr., $230,000

9400 Shore Drive, $148,000

501 MAISON DRIVE, $142,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr, $124,000

7313 Porcher Dr, $120,000

9661 Shore Drive, $120,000

9621 Shore Drive, $110,500

202 Maison Drive, $110,000

9550 Shore Dr, $110,000

223 Maison Drive, $100,600

7700 Porcher Drive, $87,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $72,000

9550 SHORE DRIVE, $65,000

201 74th Avenue North, $55,000

Surfside Beach/Myrtle Beach 29575

Home

315-A N OCEAN BLVD, $545,000

2042 Lakeview Circle, $191,000

2001 Ocean Way, $178,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1305, $160,000

1807 Windmere Way, $159,000

1421 Seahouse Court, $146,900

Condo/Townhouse

1829 Manchester Way, $185,000

1440 Turkey Ridge Road, $97,000

1480 Turkey Ridge Rd Unit C, $87,900

18A Indian Oak Lane, $84,500

2030 Cross Gate Blvd., $75,000

1891 Colony Drive, $71,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $60,000

Murrells Inlet/Garden City 29576

Land

Hwy 17 Business, $88,500

130 Low Country Loop Lot 86, $65,000

Home

219 Calhoun Drive, $489,000

208 Longridge Drive, $340,000

440 Hyacinth loop, $335,155

614 Grand Cypress Way, $333,000

16 Summerlight Drive, $325,000

1024 Ennis Dr, $300,000

42 Longcreek Drive, $299,999

137 Waterhall Drive, $277,500

432 Hyacinth Loop, $270,315

432 Arlington Circle, $269,000

349 Southern Breezes Circle, $240,870

882 S. Marlin Circle, $137,000

Condo/Townhouse

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $422,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $235,000

175 E Parmelee Drive, $228,295

175C Parmelee Drive, $217,450

175D Parmelee Drive, $213,490

108D Parmelee Drive, $209,000

901 KNOLL SHORES COURT, $177,000

700 Sunnyside Dr., $169,900

84 Addison Cottage Way, $147,500

1100 Louise Costin Lane, $145,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $142,750

1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $130,000

19 Pistachio Loop, $126,800

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

414 41st Avenue North, $170,000

1101 King Street, $22,500

Home

1672 Edgewood Drive, $375,000

1275 Prescott Cir, $334,840

1141 Prescott Circle, $325,000

1310 Prescott Circle, $318,635

4500 Pine Lake Dr., $150,000

605 5 Th Ave N, $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

508 35th Ave. N, $400,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd #353, $260,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd #1807, $240,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd #1105, $237,000

2542 Heritage Loop, $234,790

2550 Heritage Loop, $226,240

504 N Ocean Blvd #1207, $212,000

4874 LUSTER LEAF CIRCLE 305, $189,900

5301 N Ocean Blvd #348, $170,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $130,000

1200 N Ocean Blvd, $114,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $97,500

4655 Wild Iris Dr, $95,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $78,000

5001 Little River Road, $65,000

614A N 36th Ave., $65,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, # 603, $64,000

1207 S Ocean Boulevard, $58,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

3.15 acres Forestbrook Road, $150,000

4066 girvan dr, $63,800

2024 Kilkee Drive, $57,000

LOT 83 SAINT JULIAN LANE, $50,000

Lot 230 Bluffton Ct., $40,000

330 Harbourview Drive, $25,000

Home

1716 Serena Dr, $875,000

8037 Wacobee Drive, $430,000

8363 Juxa Drive, $355,000

9505 Bald Cypress Court, $354,872

986 Henry James Drive, $324,000

3212 SADDLEWOOD CIRCLE, $304,500

2936 Scarecrow Way, $290,000

318 Camrose Way, $259,395

3723 White Wing Circle, $248,686

4630 Planters Row Way, $245,000

212 Viejas Dr, $238,974

4285 Livorn Loop, $236,922

1133 Boleybeg Dr, $218,000

805 Carolina Farms Blvd, $212,500

476 Springlake Drive, $205,000

3100 Robins Nest Way, $204,800

8069 Pleasant Point Lane, $190,000

631 Cottage Oaks Circle, $174,500

4575 Hidden Creek Lane, $170,000

471 Paw Paw Lane, $170,000

309 Encore Circle, $163,000

184 Clovis Circle, $159,900

153 Rocko Dr, $142,299

150 Rockdale Street, $85,050

Condo/Townhouse

101 Villa Mar Drive, $189,900

1044 Harvester Circle, $155,000

401 Blacksmith Ln, $136,000

2190 Longwood Lakes Drive, $130,000

690 Riverwalk Drive #301, $95,000

148 West Haven Drive, $95,000

4604-C Aaran Court, $90,000

4546 C Girvan Dr, $90,000

4517- F Girvan Dr, $80,000

624 RIVER OAKS DRIVE, $70,000

3694 Clay Pond Village Lane, $56,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1525 13th Avenue North, $29,999

Home

4606 Lewis Circle, $605,000

503 Tradewind Ct, $500,000

1603 N Ocean Blvd, $490,000

434 7th Avenue South, $419,900

4319 Grovecrest Circle, $364,000

1476 Hempstead, $335,500

2213 Oak Creek Court, $318,500

500 N 20th Ave, $318,000

338 N 51 Ave, $257,000

1007 Ocean Pines Court, $252,000

858 9th Ave South, $249,000

5810 Mossy Oaks Drive, $230,000

2221 Oak Creek Court, $219,900

1004 D EDGE DRIVE, $207,500

304 N 25th Avenue, $95,501

Condo/Townhouse

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $357,000

4808 N Ocean Blvd, $281,300

601 N Hillside Dr, $280,000

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

3513 S Ocean Blvd, $245,000

615 Wave Rider, $223,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $222,000

6253 Catalina Dr., #714, $165,500

300 N Ocean Blvd, $138,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd #214, $134,000

1000 11th Ave N, $129,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd, $128,000

901 West Port Drive, $125,000

101 Barnwell St., $121,400

1221 TIDEWATER DRIVE #313, $120,100

3001 N Ocean Blvd, $74,000

Commercial

2421 Highway 17 South, $300,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

LOTS 20 & 20B Masters Drive, $95,000

Lot 30 Mingo at Willbrook, $60,000

Lot 15 Woodbourne Ln, $56,500

Corner Tyson Dr & Hill Dr, $44,000

Home

189 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $393,500

75 Prestwick Drive, $270,000

186 Riverbirch Lane, $210,000

240 Clearwater Dr, $184,900

256 Midway Loop, $110,000

11665 OCEAN HIGHWAY, $69,000

Condo/Townhouse

645 Retreat Beach Circle, $390,000

93 Salt Marsh Circle, $175,000

911 Algonquin Drive, $117,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

3750 Socastee Blvd, $525,000

Lot 341 Timmerman Road, $42,500

Lot 352 McLeod Lane, $30,000

Home

208 Chamberlin Rd, $455,000

440 CHAMBERLIN Road, $425,000

197 Harbor Oaks Drive, $423,000

2855 Mcleod Ln, $349,900

Lot 8 Hunters Ridge Legacy, $273,951

4249 Mynatt Court, $265,890

116 Southbury Dr, $260,000

319 Sanctuary Court, $229,899

203 Southbury Drive, $215,000

708 Ebbets Ct, $203,125

540 Fallen Leaf Court, $202,900

4441 BRADFORD CR, $195,000

457 PENNINGTON LOOP, $189,000

161 Foxpath Loop, $181,555

104 Tibton Circle, $170,000

215 Kestrel Court, $167,500

700 RAMBLER COURT, $167,000

408 Foxbrook Drive, $166,960

661 W Oak Circle Dr., $158,550

420 Plover Lane, $156,000

508 EASTER COURT, $149,500

131 Osprey Cove Loop, $142,000

6597 MEADOW CRESCENT, $110,000

6628 Mallard View Point, $109,900

3214 Red Bird Ln, $89,000

6368 Circle Lane, $8,000

Condo/Townhouse

2122 Rayson Drive unit D, $197,000

173 Olde Towne Way, $134,490

