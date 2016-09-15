NMB police searching for suspect in stolen car case

North Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man they say was driving a stolen 2014 white Ford F-450 earlier this month.
Police released a photo taken of the man during a traffic stop on S.C. 701 and S.C. 22. Police believe the man may have given them a wrong name and date of birth, according to a press release issued by North Myrtle Beach.
On Sept. 4, North Myrtle Beach Police responded to 707 South Ocean Blvd., Xanadu II, for the truck that had been parked in the parking lot. Surveillance video captured an unknown suspect entering the F-450 and driving north on South Ocean Boulevard at about 4:11 a.m., according to the release.
At about 6:30 a.m., officers from an outside jurisdiction made a traffic stop on this stolen vehicle.
North Myrtle Beach Police ask for the public’s help in identifying this suspect. Contact the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at 843-280-5511 with information on the suspect.
