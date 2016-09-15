Pitch Night at The Market Common

Entrepreneur Barb Royal gives her presentation about the website Kidscangivetoo.com Wednesday evening at "Pitch Night" at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Presented by a group including the Grand Strand Technology Council, the evening included 5 presentations from local business startups.
Entrepreneur Paul Mijac (L) of Eyebuy, looks over his presentation notes Wednesday evening before showcasing his company at "Pitch Night" at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Presented by a group including the Grand Strand Technology Council, the evening included 5 presentations from local business startups.
Local entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to showcase their ideas Wednesday evening at "Pitch Night," presented by a group including Grand Strand Technology Council held at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.
Entrepreneur Rebecca Antonino of PermitZone, gives her presentation Wednesday evening while showcasing her company at "Pitch Night" at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Presented by a group including the Grand Strand Technology Council, the evening included 5 presentations from local business startups.
Entrepreneur Michael Rives of subjectMatter, gives his presentation Wednesday evening while showcasing his company at "Pitch Night" at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Presented by a group including the Grand Strand Technology Council, the evening included 5 presentations from local business startups.
Entrepreneur Emma Doyle (L) of Cardiac Insight, looks over her presentation notes Wednesday evening before showcasing her company at "Pitch Night" at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Presented by a group including the Grand Strand Technology Council, the evening included 5 presentations from local business startups.
Entrepreneur Emma Doyle (R) of Cardiac Insight, showcases her company at "Pitch Night" at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Presented by a group including the Grand Strand Technology Council, the evening included 5 presentations from local business startups.
Daniel O'Sullivan (L) of PermitZone listens Wednesday evening at "Pitch Night" at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Presented by a group including the Grand Strand Technology Council, the evening included 5 presentations from local business startups.
Entrepreneur Paul Mijac (L) of Eyebuy, gives his presentation Wednesday evening while showcasing his company at "Pitch Night" at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Presented by a group including the Grand Strand Technology Council, the evening included 5 presentations from local business startups.
