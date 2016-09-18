What to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Sept. 19

Stand Down for homeless vets scheduled for Friday
Stand Down at the Beach is slated for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday at the Army Reserve on 3392 Phillis Blvd in The Market Common across street from VA clinic.
It’s an event for homeless veterans and vets at risk of losing their homes. They provide showers, meals, attorneys, medical, dental, eye screenings, access to agencies that can assist them, hand out Army surplus clothes and goods.
For more information, call 843-235-1405 or 803-873-2266.
ULI Panel to discuss old steel mill site in Georgetown
Experts with the Urban Land Institute will meet Friday with Georgetown area political and business leaders to plot a strategy for redevelopment of the former ArcelorMittal steel mill located adjacent to the coastal city’s historic waterfront district.
The meeting will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Winyah Auditorium, 1200 Highmarket St, Georgetown. The public is encouraged to attend.
The mill, situated on a roughly 60-acre parcel hugging the Sampit River, was closed in August 2015.
Atalaya festival begins Friday
The 41st annual Atalaya Arts and Crafts Festival will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Huntington Beach State Park near Murrells Inlet.
Featuring more than 100 of the finest artisans, the Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival provides aesthetic beauty against a background of natural beauty. Arts, crafts and food, along with the musical offerings of several of the area’s musicians will be available.
The fest is open from noon-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Daily festival admission fee is $8 for adults, and a multi-day pass is available for $10.
For more information, call 803-734-0767 or Huntington Beach State Park 843-237-4440.
Irish Italian fest planned for Saturday in NMB
The city of North Myrtle Beach will host the 13th Annual Irish Italian International Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The one-day event brings about 15,000 to celebrate different cultures. The festival is on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach; featuring food from local restaurants, two stages of live entertainment, street performers, art and craft vendors, and dance groups all surrounding an Irish Italian International theme.
Have a brew at Brookgreen Saturday
‘Brew at the Zoo’ is scheduled for 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Brookgreen Gardens.
Those attending will enjoy tastings of more than 30 regional and national craft beers, live entertainment, and a signature tasting glass. The silent auction and drawings proceeds help fund new projects at the gardens. Food and wine are available for purchase.
Tickets are $35 per person for members, $40 for the general public.
To purchase tickets, call 1-888-718-4253.
Downtown Dine Around scheduled for Saturday
Downtown Dine Around: A culinary tour of Downtown Conway will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 843-248-6260 or email hillaryhoward@conwayalive.com.
