Motorcycle club holding fundraiser to benefit Huntington State Park nature center

The Reapers Motorcycle Club is holding a fundraiser event for Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center on Sunday in an effort to help rebuild the center that was destroyed by fire in July.
All money raised during the “Benefit Ride/ Poker Run for Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center” event will be given to the state park during the ride, according to a Facebook page created for the event.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at Suck Bang Blow at 3393 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. The group will travel to Half Shell, Islander Bar and Grill, Buzzs Roost, do a non-stop ride through at Huntington Beach State Park, and will end at Suck Bang Blow, the event page states.
According to an event flyer, costs for the fundraiser will be: $10 riders, $15 cars, and $5 passengers.
A 50/50 raffle and other items will be raffled off, organizers said.
A lightning-charged fire engulfed the nature center at Huntington Beach State Park on July 20, completely destroying the center and killing more than 20 animals housed inside. Officials quickly expressed a desire to rebuild after the blaze, and kept many programs running through the summer.
The park – on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen – is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Nov. 6, then the park closes earlier in evenings as autumn makes way for winter.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
