Red flag warnings issued at beaches

A red flag warning has been issued at area beaches Thursday morning due to weather conditions and the high risk of rip currents, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Police advise beach goers should only swim knee-deep.
The warning comes after rain bands and rough surf was created by Julia, which became a tropical depression early Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Residents and visitors should check with lifeguards, beach patrol officers or look for flags or signs posted on the beaches about swimming conditions.
If you get caught in a rip current, yell for help, but remain calm, officials said. Do not try to swim against a rip current. Do not exhaust yourself; stay afloat.
If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and back toward the beach when possible.
