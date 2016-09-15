Julia downgraded to tropical depression

Julia weakened to a tropical depression Thursday, and a flash flood watch she brought on was canceled as she drifted father from the coast.
The possibility of some heavy rainfall still exists through the week. A projected 1 to 3 inches of rain could still accumulate, and flood-prone, low-lying areas are still at risk for some flooding, weather authorities said.
The biggest impacts are expected to remain offshore where a small craft advisory has been extended through Friday night due to 25 to 30 knot winds and 5 – 8 foot sea swells, weather officials said.
There is also a moderate to high risk for rip currents along the beaches through the rest of the week, according to officials with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
As Julia meanders off the coast for the next could days, she isn’t expected to lash the area with high winds.
At about 5 a.m. Thursday, Julia was about 60 miles south-southeast of Charleston, and she is expected to move slowly and erratically over the next few days, weather officials said.
Maximum sustained winds have lessened to about 35 mph with higher gusts, and little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, according to the weather service.
Horry and Georgetown County officials announced Wednesday morning they were keeping a close eye on the storm. Neither county had activated emergency operations centers, but emergency officials for each area are monitoring the system and will make changes as needed, according to officials.
Elizabeth Townsend
