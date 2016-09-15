Conway police searching for missing woman

Cristal Melendez went to work Wednesday at Chick-Fil-A but walked out and left her belongings behind, and her family hasn’t heard from her, police said.
Conway police were called to the restaurant at 1613 Church Street in regards to a missing person. Authorities spoke with a complainant who said Melendez came to work and about 10:40 a.m. she left.
She never returned and left her things there, and workers said this is not normal behavior for her. Her family also hasn’t heard from her, officers said.
Melendez is a 20-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3 tall and weighs about 185 pounds, according to Conway police.
Anyone with any information on her location or has come in contact with her is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments