Waccamaw River on the rise

The Waccamaw River rose quickly after Tropical Storm Hermine and now local emergency management officials are monitoring whether Tropical Storm Julia could lead to some residential flooding near the river.
According to the National Weather Service, the river will reach “action stage” of 10 feet Thursday afternoon. If the river reaches 11 feet, minor flooding will begin, particularly in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities.
Outer bands of Tropical Storm Julia are expected to dump three to five inches of rain through Saturday across the region, with higher amounts possible in isolated areas.
Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster says it’s their hope that rain stays on the coast and bypasses inland areas. Meanwhile, they will be keeping a close eye on river levels for the near future.
Audrey Hudson
