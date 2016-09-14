Tropical Storm Julia brings more rain to Myrtle Beach area

Rain bands from Tropical Storm Julia have already been drenching the Grand Strand and that’s expected to continue though the storm isn’t projected to hit the area directly, according to weather authorities.
Tropical Storm Julia was a just a disturbance, but became a tropical storm after churning across warm waters and came inland along the Florida, Georgia coastline area Tuesday night.
While the Grand Strand gets rain from Julia, the storm isn’t expected to visit here, Michael Ross, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. said.
Julia is expected to make a slow trek up through Georgia and will still be near the Savannah area Friday, Ross said.
Steady downpours and thunderstorms stemming from Julia will impact Horry and Georgetown counties all week, weather authorities said.
Some areas in the counties could see up to 3 or 4 inches of rainfall in some places, Ross said.
Winds are not expected to be an issue, but rougher surf will be brewing at the beaches and a moderate rip current risk is projected, Ross said.
Officials with the weather service plan to release more details about conditions over the Grand Strand later Wednesday.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments