Myrtle Beach Fire Department is growing after $1M grant

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department has been awarded a $1 million FEMA grant to add nine full-time firefighters to its staff.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed the department was awarded a grant of $1,053,522 through its Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.
Additional firefighters will afford the department the opportunity to dispatch more people to bigger emergencies and provide extra assistance on EMS and ambulance calls, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.
The SAFER grants program was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, "front line" firefighters available in their communities, according to the FEMA website. The goal of SAFER is to enhance the local fire departments' abilities to comply with staffing, response and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department has an ISO 1 rating, according to the city’s post. The grant will fund the salaries of the nine firefighters for two years, after which the city will be responsible for the cost.
