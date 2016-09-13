Parking in, library out, at North Myrtle Beach High School

North Myrtle Beach High School likely won’t get a renovated library.
The announcement came during a facilities committee meeting Monday to talk about the final scope of renovations at the high school.
The updated project budget includes 70 new student parking spaces, renovated science labs, improvements to the school auditorium, asbestos remediation and an expanded weight room.
Most of what we’re deleting from the original proposed project is the work that was done in 2003. Mark Koll, coordinator of design
“We just made a recommendation to the facilities committee that includes deletions of scopes, or slight modifications,” said Coordinator of Design Mark Koll. “Most of what we’re deleting from the original proposed project is the work that was done in 2003. It’s purely a matter of saying that if something is 14 years old, there’s still a lot of useful life there.”
Library renovations were not included because it was renovated in 2003.
During budget challenges, it “only makes sense” not to renovate parts of the school that are still “good and usable,” Koll said.
We got to get our wish list in, and unnecessary things out. Holly Heniford, District 1 representative
“I thought it went well,” said District 1 Representative Holly Heniford. “The hiccup that we had in misplacing some things in the budget actually turned into a blessing in disguise. We got to get our wish list in, and unnecessary things out.”
Because of Google and internet-capable devices such as the high schools’ Dell Venues, libraries are no longer necessary for research, said Heniford.
“Libraries are important; we need to have them,” she said. “But honestly, students don’t need to go to the library like they used to, to look up things.”
The price tag
An updated schedule of values for each work item will be available after the board votes for the new project budget. The cost of the project remains at $21 million.
“I’m hoping they’ll get it to us as soon as possible,” Heniford said.
The committee recommended the updated project budget to the board, which did not vote on it Monday.
The update comes after several changes were made to the original project budget, including the removal of asbestos and an expanded workshop for the school’s auditorium, which Heniford said the school never requested.
The renovations began earlier this month and will take place in phases, with the asbestos remediation being done at night before any other work. The entire project is scheduled to last 18 months.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments