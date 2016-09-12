New ALDI store locations announced for Grand Strand

Two new ALDI grocery stores coming to Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach are expected to open next spring, according to a company representative.
The Myrtle Beach store will be located at 2625 Beaver Run Blvd. near the Surfside Beach Wal-Mart off of S.C. 544, according to Krysta Cearley, vice president of the ALDI Salisbury Division. The new North Myrtle Beach location will be at 244 U.S. 17 North in the Surfwood Shopping Center off of Second Avenue North.
“We look at a lot of factors before choosing an ALDI location, like population density, proximity to competition, cost of the property and traffic patterns,” Cearley said. “We want to be conveniently located for our shoppers.”
A job fair to staff the two new stores was held Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn near Coastal Grand Mall.
Representatives of the grocery store chain are looking to hire store associates and managers with starting salaries ranging from $11.35 an hour for associates to $53,352 a year for managers in training.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
