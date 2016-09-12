Myrtle Beach to hold town hall

Myrtle Beach will hold a town hall on Sept. 20 in the Robert Grissom Parkway campus of the First Presbyterian Church.
“We do a brief chat about the history of the city and introduce the council members,” Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said. After that, the town hall will be open to questions.
The city held two town hall meetings earlier in the year, one in February and the other in May. The upcoming meeting will be preceded by a special workshop held at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
“They’ve been well-attended and I think the residents have appreciated the opportunity to ask questions,” Kruea said.
The town hall will start at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. While attendees are typically city residents, anyone can come and ask a question or offer an idea to council members.
“They certainly are for city residents but they are open to the public,” Kruea said. “We do get some part-time residents or some former residents that are visiting.”
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
Comments