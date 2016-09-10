The Horry County Speical Olympics hosts bowling tournament Saturday

Danielle Kitrilakis celebrates her bowling as Horry County Special Olympics hosts a bowling tournament at Little River Lanes as a fundraiser for the Horry County Special Olympics Bowling Team. The local team hopes to compete in the National Games competition this season in Nevada. The bowling team hopes to send 14 athletes to compete.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
Rosemary Landoskey celebrates a strike as Horry County Special Olympics hosts a bowling tournament at Little River Lanes as a fundraiser for the Horry County Special Olympics Bowling Team. The local team hopes to compete in the National Games competition this season in Nevada. The bowling team hopes to send 14 athletes to compete.
