Magnolia the Loggerhead sea turtle was released Saturday

Magnolia takes her time on the way to the ocean at Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. More than 300 people lined the beach to watch the Loggerhead sea turtle go home. She was found beached, motionless and covered in barnacles by a S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) volunteer in May. She was on her way to rehabilitation at the SC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital in Charleston until being transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in July to complete her treatment. She's gained about 30 to 40 pounds since being found near Loggerhead Lane in North Litchfield Beach. As she went into the ocean on Saturday, Ripley's authorities said she weighs 202 pounds.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Tim Handsel, director of husbandry and assistant general manager at Ripleyâ€™s Aquarium, drips lubricant in Magnolia's eyes before she's released at Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. More than 300 people lined the beach to watch the Loggerhead sea turtle go home. She was found beached, motionless and covered in barnacles by a S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) volunteer in May. She was on her way to rehabilitation at the SC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital in Charleston until being transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in July to complete her treatment. She's gained about 30 to 40 pounds since being found near Loggerhead Lane in North Litchfield Beach. As she went into the ocean on Saturday, Ripley's authorities said she weighs 202 pounds.
Magnolia needs a little encouragement to come out of her box and make it to the ocean at Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. The Loggerhead sea turtle was found beached, motionless and covered in barnacles by a S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) volunteer in May. She was on her way to rehabilitation at the SC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital in Charleston until being transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in July to complete her treatment. She's gained about 30 to 40 pounds since being found near Loggerhead Lane in North Litchfield Beach. As she went into the ocean on Saturday, Ripley's authorities said she weighs 202 pounds.
Magnolia needs a little encouragement to come out of her box and make it to the ocean at Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. The Loggerhead sea turtle was found beached, motionless and covered in barnacles by a S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) volunteer in May. She was on her way to rehabilitation at the SC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital in Charleston until being transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in July to complete her treatment. She's gained about 30 to 40 pounds since being found near Loggerhead Lane in North Litchfield Beach. As she went into the ocean on Saturday, Ripley's authorities said she weighs 202 pounds.
Magnolia needs a little encouragement to come out of her box and make it to the ocean at Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. The Loggerhead sea turtle was found beached, motionless and covered in barnacles by a S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) volunteer in May. She was on her way to rehabilitation at the SC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital in Charleston until being transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in July to complete her treatment. She's gained about 30 to 40 pounds since being found near Loggerhead Lane in North Litchfield Beach. As she went into the ocean on Saturday, Ripley's authorities said she weighs 202 pounds.
Magnolia lets the ocean lick her face for the first time since May at Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. More than 300 people lined the beach to watch the Loggerhead sea turtle go home. She was found beached, motionless and covered in barnacles by a S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) volunteer in May. She was on her way to rehabilitation at the SC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital in Charleston until being transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in July to complete her treatment. She's gained about 30 to 40 pounds since being found near Loggerhead Lane in North Litchfield Beach. As she went into the ocean on Saturday, Ripley's authorities said she weighs 202 pounds.
Tim Handsel, director of husbandry and assistant general manager at Ripleyâ€™s Aquarium, prepares to open the box and let Magnolia go back to the ocean at Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. More than 300 people lined the beach to watch the Loggerhead sea turtle go home. She was found beached, motionless and covered in barnacles by a S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) volunteer in May. She was on her way to rehabilitation at the SC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital in Charleston until being transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in July to complete her treatment. She's gained about 30 to 40 pounds since being found near Loggerhead Lane in North Litchfield Beach. As she went into the ocean on Saturday, Ripley's authorities said she weighs 202 pounds.
People follow Magnolia's tracks leading to the ocean at Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. More than 300 people lined the beach to watch the Loggerhead sea turtle go home. She was found beached, motionless and covered in barnacles by a S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) volunteer in May. She was on her way to rehabilitation at the SC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital in Charleston until being transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in July to complete her treatment. She's gained about 30 to 40 pounds since being found near Loggerhead Lane in North Litchfield Beach. As she went into the ocean on Saturday, Ripley's authorities said she weighs 202 pounds.
Magnolia is found on the beach motionless and covered in barnacles on May 17, 2016, by a volunteer from S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts). She is photographed on the beach near Loggerhead Lane in North Litchfield Beach. The Loggerhead sea turtle was sent to rehabilitation at the SC Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital in Charleston and transferred to Ripley's Aquarium in July to complete her treatment. She's gained about 30 to 40 pounds since this photograph was taken. PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION FROM THE S.C.U.T.E. FaceBook PAGE
S.C.U.T.E.