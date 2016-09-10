Horry County 911 call center routes emergency calls to proper resoponder

Cheryl Lemely's face is lit by her computer screen while surrounded by empty desks in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. All 911 calls made in the county are answered in the center - including incorporated cities such as Conway, Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach - and then routed to the proper responders. The center is understaffed by 10 people. In addition to answering life and death calls, they are constantly answering non-emergency calls like questions about directions or complaints about a barking dog.
Using a headset and telephone, Chrissy Tompkins studies her computer screens while talking to a caller and responders in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
Using a headset and telephone, Paula McMillan studies her computer screens while talking to a caller and responders in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
The Horry County map is lit up in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
All the calls are answered, but some of the desks are empty in the county while answering calls in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
A protocol flip folder is used in the county while answering calls in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
All the calls are answered, but some of the desks are empty in the county while answering calls in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
Jeff Bray takes a call and listens to other calls for a connection in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
Empty chairs and computer screens flicker in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
Jessica Ruggerio, dispatch supervisor, keeps up with all the emergency calls in the county while answering calls in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
Lori Woods, communications supervisor, keeps up with all the emergency calls in the county while answering calls in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
Done with a 12-hour shift, Billy Pavlick has handed over the line and makes his way our of the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
Billy Pavlick answers a call near the Socastee swing bridge in the Horry County 911 call center in Conway on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
