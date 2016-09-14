Vegan cookbook fitting for non-vegan cooks, too

Oprah Winfrey recently challenged her audience to “go vegan” for a week. If you are t hinking of taking up her challenge for a week or just once a week, this is the book to accompany your culinary journey. However, do be aware—dietary changes of this sort should not be undertaken without the approval of your physician.
Reinfeld’s food pedigree is impeccable. He is a chef as well as a nutritionist. He holds a master’s degree in holistic nutrition. Reinfeld gives a full explanation of why he believes plants to be all we need. He fully explains the science of how these plants work to aid the body to recover and backs it up with testimonials from medical practitioners who agree with his point of view. Again, all of this is good and if your doctor agrees that this course of eating may be right for you, then this would be the book to use to try it.
Reinfeld wants us to be able to turn our bodies from their difficulties (diabetes and heart issues among others) with a change in diet. It is his aim to free us from dependence on drugs and restore health without using drugs. This is why, if you do suffer any of these diseases, you need to be in constant contact with your physician before following this or any other diet plan.
If you do not embrace the vegan way of life, the book still has value, for the delicious, flavorful recipes it offers. When you want to munch plants, turn to this book for ideas! He writes up many of them as” templates” (his word) that includes tips for “cutting out processed oils, salt, gluten and sugar without sacrificing flavor.”
Some recipes that call for meat substitutes, but there are plenty that rely on beans, mushrooms and other things instead of the processed substitutes. There are also quite a few kale and cauliflower recipes, the two newest stars in the veggie pantheon—stylish and tasty-sounding as well as very good for you.
Some of the tasty alternatives for meat-free days include curried garbanzo bean cakes and a black bean cake –both of which I will try out as appetizers. The dessert section is especially impressive. The fruit sweetened pistachio peach cobbler and raw carrot ginger cake will tempt anyone to save room, even after the largest meal. They are good to serve after that big meal as well because they are low in sugar compared to many other cake-pie type dessert items, but taste delightfully rich.
Even if you are not going vegan, this is a book to keep on your shelf for those days when the produce section calls to you for your meal planning.
Fruit-sweetened Pistachio Peach Cobbler
Reprinted from Healing the Vegan Way by Mark Reinfeld, published byDa Capo books, with permission.
Ingredients
Filling
1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/3 cup pitted and chopped dates (try Medjool)
1 Tablespoon arrowroot
1 cup water or fruit juice such as apple, peach or pineapple
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon found cinnamon
/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Pinch of ground mace (optional)
Pinch of sea salt
4 cups sliced fresh peaches or two 10-ounce bags of frozen slices
Oil for casserole dish
Topping
¾ cup roasted unsalted pistachio nuts
¾ cup rolled oats (try gluten free)
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch of ground nutmeg
Pinch of sea salt
¼ cup applesauce or coconut oil
Method
Prepare the filling. Preheat the oven to 350/ Place all the filing ingredients except the peaches and oil , in a blender and blend until creamy. Transfer to a lightly oiled or nonstick 8 by 8 casserole dish/ Add the peaches and mix well.
Prepare the topping. Place the pistachio nuts in a food processor and process until finely chopped, Add the oats, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt and process until the oats are finely chopped, about thirty seconds, Be sure not to over process. Transfer to a bowl with the applesauce and mix well.
Distribute the topping evenly over the filling.
Bake for 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Serve warm.
At A Glance
Title | Healing the Vegan Way
Author | Mark Reinfeld
Publisher | Da Capo Press
Cost | $19.99
Comments