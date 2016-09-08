Participants enjoy opening day of Miracle League

Chris Cooper and dog Tuxx helped rescue Cooper's brother, Jarad Johnson, from a hole in the Daisy community near Loris. On Monday night, Cooper said, Tuxx began pestering him. "I know my dog very well, and that wasn't like him so I followed him,” he said. Cooper said he'd tried tossing the ball for Tuxx but the agitation didn't stop. He followed Tuxx to an area on the family property and found his 17-year-old brother in a 10-foot hole with the ground caving in on him and groundwater rising. Cooper's brother was trapped in the hole for more than five hours as more than 50 people tried to rescue him. Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded and were joined by the county public works, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach fire departments. A medical helicopter from Whiteville, N.C., airlifted the man to Grand Strand Medical Center. The teen was released and able to come home on Wednesday.