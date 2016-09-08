A memorial service for September 11 took place Thursday

Guests gather for the September 11th memorial service at Broadway at the Beach on Thursday.
Police search for shooting suspects in gated community

Police and K9s continue to search for shooting suspects around homes and yards in the Deerfield Plantation community off of Dick Pond Road/S.C. 544 on the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2016. A manhunt ensued in the gated community after police spotted an abandoned vehicle reportedly tied to the suspects on Lakeview Circle. The shooting occurred miles away at an apartment on Glenns Bay Road.

Savannah's Playground opened Saturday

Savannah's Playground officially opened on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Named for Savannah Thompson, a 19-year-old local with William's Syndrome, the $1.5 million facility is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy and features unique ADA approved play structures and activities.

Dog helps rescue man trapped in hole

Chris Cooper and dog Tuxx helped rescue Cooper's brother, Jarad Johnson, from a hole in the Daisy community near Loris. On Monday night, Cooper said, Tuxx began pestering him. "I know my dog very well, and that wasn't like him so I followed him,” he said. Cooper said he'd tried tossing the ball for Tuxx but the agitation didn't stop. He followed Tuxx to an area on the family property and found his 17-year-old brother in a 10-foot hole with the ground caving in on him and groundwater rising. Cooper's brother was trapped in the hole for more than five hours as more than 50 people tried to rescue him. Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded and were joined by the county public works, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach fire departments. A medical helicopter from Whiteville, N.C., airlifted the man to Grand Strand Medical Center. The teen was released and able to come home on Wednesday.

