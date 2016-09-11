What to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Sept. 12

Aynor Hoe-Down slated for Saturday
The 37th annual Harvest Hoe-Down Festival, by Pilot Club of Aynor, will be Saturday in Aynor Town Park, 600 S. Main St., off U.S. 501. A parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and music will be provided from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with a street dance from 7-10 p.m. Free admission. Call 843-358-1074 for more information or log on to www.aynorharvesthoedown.org.
Conway town hall set for Tuesday
The Conway City Council will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jamestown Community in the South Conway Elementary School multi-purpose room/gym. The purpose of the meetings is to receive feedback on issues of concern to residents in the various neighborhoods.
Pre-check TSA enrollment scheduled for MYR this week
Frequent flyers can begin on Monday to go through the pre-check-in process to make flying a little smoother throughout the year.
From Monday through Friday, TSA will pre-certify people at the airport, so when they fly during the year, the screening process will be much simpler for them.
The pre-check will be Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Thursday through Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the pre-security, Business Center, lower level behind the Boardwalk Café.
Pitch Night set for Wednesday in The Market Commons
“Pitch Night,” presented by a group including Grand Strand Technology Council, with local entrepreneurs pitching their ideas, will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.
The event is free. There will be a reception afterward nearby at Tupelo Honey Cafe. Call 843-900-7478 for more information.
SeptemberFest planned for Barefoot Landing next weekend
“SeptemberFest,” will be from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Admission is free. For more information, call 843-272-8349 or log on to www.bflanding.com.
Intercultural Festival planned in Brunswick County
The 13th annual Brunswick County Intercultural Festival will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday outside Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off College Road, south of U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. Free admission. For more information, call 910-842-6566 or log on to www.bcifestival.org.
Wine festival to benefit food bank set for Saturday
The annual “Purple Feet Festival” – benefiting Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, which includes Brunswick County – will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Tickets for ages 12 and older are $7 in advance or $8 at the gate, and $5 with donation of 4-6 dry/canned food donations. The event is free for ages 11 and younger, and for Lucy look-alikes. There will be a Lucy look-alike contest at 3 p.m.
For more information, call 910-287-2800 or log on to www.silvercoastwinery.com.
