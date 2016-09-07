Americans shaken by 9/11 terrorist attacks share their memories 15 years later

Participants enjoy opening day of Miracle League

A memorial service for September 11 took place Thursday

Murrells Inlet home in standoff with police

SWAT teams on scene at Murrells Inlet standoff

Deerfield Plantation residents talk about manhunt for shooting suspects

Police search for shooting suspects in gated community

Matt Hughes Skatepark has plans for renovations

The 11th annual Beach, Boogie, BBQ Festival took place Saturday

Residents discuss the October 1 Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival

1:35