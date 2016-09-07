New library, parking may get cut from Horry school’s renovations

North Myrtle Beach High School might not get a new parking lot or the renovated library that the teachers were promised.
A project budget dated Aug. 19 from UWPD Architecture shows the renovated library as “work deleted.”
District 1 Representative Holly Heniford said she was told in a meeting with Executive Director of Facilities Mark Wolfe and UWPD Architecture CEO Steve Usry that the renovated library and additional parking spaces were removed from the budget.
Some of the changes to the budget appear to overcharge the district for certain items, according to Heniford.
A new canopy in the front of the school originally was budgeted for 728 square feet at $150 per square foot for a cost of $109,200. The new project budget reduces the canopy to only 425 square feet. At $150 per square foot, the cost comes out to $63,750, but the work is budgeted at $85,000.
“The math doesn’t work,” she said.
Another item listed as an “Auditorium workshop” originally was budgeted at 1,600 square feet. The size was more than doubled to 3,918 square feet. The increase in size and cost was never requested by the school, Heniford said.
“We did not ask for it; we don’t want it,” she said.
Usry previously said the renovations in the original project budget along with additional work the school wanted totaled $25 million, and the budget was just his recommendation for the best way to spend the money.
Heniford said that she hasn’t seen a schedule of values for the work that adds up to $25 million, and until she knows what each renovation item costs, she can’t make a decision regarding Usry’s recommendation.
Usry could not be reached for comment.
In a Sept. 1 email obtained by The Sun News, Heniford asked Horry County School’s Chief Financial Officer John Gardner for a schedule of values for all the work that’s being done at the school.
Gardner replied with a copy of the last payment made to UWPD Architecture, and wrote, “It is my understanding that we are in negotiations regarding the final scope of work at NMBHS. I would expect a revised schedule of values once the work is completed.”
The Aug. 19 budget from UWPD Architecture showed dozens of other changes to the project budget authorized by the school board in June 2015.
One change was an additional $649,000 for environmental remediation, which Heniford said was to remove asbestos.
What they do doesn’t make any sense to me, and I’m not a construction coordinator. I’m just a little ol’ real estate agent. District 1 Representative Holly Heniford
Wolfe previously said the district knew about the asbestos before they started the renovations, but the initial project budget only allocated $125,000 for environmental remediation. The price tag is now $774,190, according to the August budget.
“Why didn’t they do it this summer?” Heniford said. “What they do doesn’t make any sense to me, and I’m not a construction coordinator. I’m just a little old real estate agent.”
Wolfe could not be reached for comment.
Wolfe previously said that the district did some preparation work during the summer, and that the asbestos removal would be done before any renovations in each section of the school.
During the May 2016 facilities committee meeting, Heniford asked Wolfe about updates concerning renovations at the school, but none of the changes were discussed.
“I gave him an opportunity to present to us the changes he made to the budget, and he did not disclose it,” she said.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
