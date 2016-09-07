County kills proposal to demolish dilapidated houses

The Horry County Council demolished their own proposal to tear down dilapidated houses in a 10-2 vote Tuesday night after some argued the policy should include commercial property while others objected to the broad policing powers over private property.
“I’m not willing to give that over to any government,” said Councilman Al Allen, who led the vocal opposition to the ordinance. “As a citizen, I don’t want to grant any government, be it local, state or federal, the authority to come on my property for any reason.”
The ordinance did not exclude old farm buildings or property with historical significance from demolition, protections that Allen said should have been included.
The ordinance targeted problem structures, including flood and fire damaged houses or outbuildings that have been neglected for extended periods of time, as well as run-down properties that officials say are being used for drug dens and other criminal activities.
Problem properties would not have been targeted by county employees, but rather from neighbors’ complaints, and limited to private property with dwellings that are unfit for occupation.
The county planned to exercise its police powers to make repairs or demolish the building if repair orders were ignored, then collect payment for the work from a lien on the property.
All of a sudden, someone moves in the neighborhood -- something we’ve all had happen -- and they don’t like those structures and they call the county and complain. Al Allen, Horry County councilman
Allen said he feared the ordinance could be used as a tool in neighborhood disputes.
“All of a sudden, someone moves in the neighborhood — something we’ve all had happen — and they don’t like those structures and they call the county and complain,” Allen said.
The measure was killed on the first reading. Gary Loftus and Harold Worley were the only councilmen who voted in favor of the ordinance.
Mark Lazarus, council chairman, said he would oppose the ordinance until commercial property could be added to the proposal — powers that the state legislature has bestowed on municipalities, but not for county governments.
Lazarus asked Deputy County Attorney Randolph Haldi if the county could address properties like the former Thee DollHouse building without new county regulations. Even if they can’t tear down the building, Lazarus asked whether they could at least send a county crew to mow the grass.
Without changes in the state law, Haldi suggested the answer was no.
“There is no provision in South Carolina law that would allow the county to do something similar for commercial property,” Haldi said.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments