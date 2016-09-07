Brookgreen Gardens announces new President and CEO

Brookgreen Gardens’ Board of Trustees announced Page Hayhurst Kiniry as the new President and CEO on Wednesday.
The position will become effective January 2017. An exact date is yet to be determined.
The search for the new CEO began after the announcement of current President and CEO Bob Jewell’s decision to retire at the end of the year.
“Page has a successful background in museum leadership and administration,” Jewell said in a statement to Brookgreen Gardens. “We are fortunate to have a person with her abilities to guide Brookgreen to its next level of advancement. I am confident that with her background and experience she is uniquely qualified to lead us in the present and into the future as we carry out our future strategic direction.”
Hayhurst Kiniry is currenty the executive director of Virginia Living Museum in Newport News, Va. She has a Bachelor of Arts from the College of William and Mary, as well as a Masters in Humanities from the University of Richmond.
“I am honored to be selected to lead Brookgreen, one of America’s great institutions,” said Hayhurst Kiniry, also in a statement to Brookgreen Gardens. “Its outstanding reputation and historical legacy have been expertly managed. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build on that success and explore the many opportunities in Brookgreen’s next chapter….”
