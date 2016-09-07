Rerouting, additional traffic light, set for Glenns Bay Interchange

A significant rerouting through the Glenns Bay interchange on Highway 17 Bypass begins Sunday and includes a new traffic light through which drivers will have to maneuver until October.
Weather permitting, southbound bypass traffic will be sifted through a rerouting pattern onto temporary ramps across Holmestown Road beginning at 6 p.m. The process is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Monday.
“We encourage all motorists to use extreme caution through this work zone area,” said Leah Quattlebaum, regional production engineer for the S.C. Transportation Department.
“Law enforcement presence will be heightened during this activity to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” Quattlebaum said.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection if possible, and seek out alternative routes, she said.
Additionally, the entrance to the Lakes subdivision on the bypass will close temporarily at 5 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. Residents are directed to use the new entrance on Holmestown Road.
The temporary traffic light on Holmestown Road will be utilized until the second phase of the rerouting is completed of all northbound lanes at the interchange next month, Quattlebaum said.
This means that southbound traffic will have to maneuver through two traffic lights to make a left turn onto Glenns Bay Road, as will traffic on Holmestown attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 17. The two lights will be timed to allow traffic to flow through both at the same time.
In October, northbound traffic will be rerouted across the southbound lanes and over the same temporary exit ramp. Once that phase is completed, the traffic light on Highway 17 Bypass will be dismantled.
This traffic arrangement will stay in place through the end of 2017, when the bridge over the intersection is completed. The speed limit will remain the same, at 45 mph.
As for the completion date of the whole project which was originally expected in 2017, that too has been pushed back to the summer of 2018, Quattlebaum said.
“A lot of the delays are due to utility relocation and some due to the weather,” Quattlebaum said.
The project was initially delayed by two years after environmentalists objected to project permits, said Steven Gosnell, assistant county administrator.
The total cost of the project has risen from $76.5 million to $80 million since it was approved a decade ago, mostly due to inflationary costs, Gosnell said.
The planned switch earlier this summer was initially delayed by weather, and transportation officials decided to put off the detour until after Labor Day when the number of tourists declined along with traffic volume.
Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus compared the ongoing construction and rerouting to what occurred during construction of the back gate interchange. He acknowledged that the rerouting and ongoing construction will be annoying to his constituents who live in the area, but said the reward of new roads will be worth it.
“Anytime you move people faster, quicker, less stress, less gas being used, it helps,” Loftus said. “Everybody on S.C. 707 is having difficulty -- they don’t like me right now -- but when it’s done, I’m sure they will” be happy with the road.
