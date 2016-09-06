Murrells Inlet home in standoff with police

SWAT teams at a Murrells Inlet home move into the home to extract the suspect.
Savannah's Playground opened Saturday

Savannah's Playground officially opened on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Named for Savannah Thompson, a 19-year-old local with William's Syndrome, the $1.5 million facility is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy and features unique ADA approved play structures and activities.

Dog helps rescue man trapped in hole

Chris Cooper and dog Tuxx helped rescue Cooper's brother, Jarad Johnson, from a hole in the Daisy community near Loris. On Monday night, Cooper said, Tuxx began pestering him. "I know my dog very well, and that wasn't like him so I followed him,” he said. Cooper said he'd tried tossing the ball for Tuxx but the agitation didn't stop. He followed Tuxx to an area on the family property and found his 17-year-old brother in a 10-foot hole with the ground caving in on him and groundwater rising. Cooper's brother was trapped in the hole for more than five hours as more than 50 people tried to rescue him. Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded and were joined by the county public works, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach fire departments. A medical helicopter from Whiteville, N.C., airlifted the man to Grand Strand Medical Center. The teen was released and able to come home on Wednesday.

Firefighters battle fire that gutted NMB home

Firefighters were attending a funeral to honor their late brother, former NMB Fire Marshal Les Fondren, when they were called out to a house fire a little before 1 p.m. Aug. 24, 2016. Still clothed in their dress uniforms, firefighters rushed to the corner of Herndon Lane and 24th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to find the back of the home engulfed in flames.

