Driveway or public road? New rule sets which gets public funding

Nearly 100 roads will qualify as private driveways under a new ordinance passed Tuesday night by the Horry County Council. The law redefines what constitutes as a public roadway that should be maintained with taxpayer dollars.
In addition, nearly 600 county roads totaling 130 miles have questionable public benefit, and could be eliminated from the rolls of county-maintained roads.
The 7 to 5 vote in favor of the ordinance followed on the heels of months of debate, and a council divided on whether they should be excluded as elected officials from representing the wishes of their constituents when a road is taken off the public benefit rolls for maintenance.
While some council members, particularly those whose districts contain the roads under question, felt they should have a final say in whether roads are removed, other members said this conflicted with state ethics laws, and put council members under undue pressure.
Councilmen who voted against the measure were Paul Prince, Jody Prince, Al Allen, Jimmy Washington and Harold Phillips.
Councilmen who voted in favor of the new ordinance included Mark Lazarus, council chairman; Johnny Vaught, Harold Worley, Bill Howard, Gary Loftus, Tyler Servant, and Cam Crawford.
According to the new guidelines, a road will be deemed to have public benefit if it meets several criteria. It must connect directly to another existing public right-of-way, the road must be open for public use, and at least four different parties must own property along the road.
Roads will be evaluated by the director of public works and county engineer to determine whether guidelines are met, and roads will be removed from maintenance lists by the county administrator.
These people on dirt roads pay all the same taxes everyone else does. Paul Prince, councilman, Horry County
Councilman Vaught said the council would be breaking the law if they continued to allow tax dollars to be spent on maintaining private roads and driveways.
“We’re leaving ourselves wide open by making this a political process,” Vaught said. “We know we are breaking the law right now by spending public funds on private roads.”
Councilman Al Allen amended the new ordinance to require that property owners receive six months notice before their roads are removed from the system. A second amendment giving the council a vote on the list of roads to be removed failed on a 6-6 tie vote.
“The argument is this will take politics out of it,” Allen said. “If that’s the case, let’s just hand it all over to staff and all of us go home. What’s the use of us being here and being elected to represent the people?”
Paul Prince, who has 25 dirt roads considered driveways and more than 100 other roads with no public benefit in his district, expressed concern that emergency vehicles still need to access the roads, and that scraping should continue.
“These people on dirt roads, pay all the same taxes everyone else does,” Prince said.
Jody Prince has the most roads considered driveways in his district, 36; Allen has 20 and Harold Phillips has 12.
