Former North Myrtle Beach official facing sex assault charges involving children free on bond

A former North Myrtle Beach official and son of a county councilman has been released on $15,000 bond after being arrested Monday.
Harold Gene Worley, Jr., 36, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree, Horry County records show. Worley was a member of the city’s planning commission until Feb. 7.
Horry County Councilman Harold Worley confirmed to The Sun News that Worley Jr. was his son. He said his son was in the midst of a difficult divorce.
“It’s just tearing my heart out today. I haven’t been this hurt since I lost my Sandy,” he continued, crying as he referenced his late wife.
Worley Jr. could not be reached by phone.
North Myrtle Beach police were contacted Sept. 2 by Horry County police about Worley Jr. after an Horry County policeman had been to a home in the Myrtle Beach area. At the home, the officer spoke with a victim who claimed to have been sexually abused by Worley Jr. while in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to a police report.
North Myrtle Beach police went to the home in Myrtle Beach and spoke with a woman who said she witnessed Worley Jr. involved in incidents with children, the report states.
Authorities said they asked Worley Jr. about one of the incidents and why he did it, and he first said he was depressed, but then started laughing and stated it was “just a game,” according to a police report.
The victims, whose ages were not listed, were taken to a counselor, where they allegedly mentioned other incidents involving Worley Jr., the report says.
The victims talked to police while a Department of Social Services agent was present, and talked about other incidents involving Worley Jr., authorities said.
