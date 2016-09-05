Remembering Sept. 11 reaches 15-year anniversary on Sunday

Sunday will mark 15 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that shook the earth in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa.
The Grand Strand never has been short on ways to join a community gathering to remember those fallen citizens every year, proving President George W. Bush’s words spoken on that day in 2001 that such evil acts “shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.”
Choose a remembrance service, attend a benefit concert at Dead Dog Saloon in Murrells Inlet or Hard Rock Cafe in Myrtle Beach or take part in myriad ways this month to help local heroes and veterans who serve our community and country, respectively.
The city of North Myrtle Beach will have its annual “9-11 Candlelight Vigil” at 7 p.m. Sunday at the city’s Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. One of the groups participating, the Marine Corps League’s newly formed Little River Detachment 1432 (details at 843-756-7180 or www.mclnational.org) – including members who branched off in northern Horry County from the league’s Carolina Borders Detachment 1036 in Calabash, N.C. (910-579-1591) – will mount a rifle salute as part of the special moments in this ceremony to never forget our fallen citizens.
Jerry Branscome of Little River, the commandant for the new detachment and a paratrooper in the early 1960s, spoke about the preparations that go into aiming such sentiment with heart. Taking part in such a service reflects what all the Marine Corps League local detachments cherish in giving back to the community.
Question: How long have you and colleagues been part of North Myrtle Beach’s annual vigil for Sept. 11?
Answer: Ever since it was started, and I was with the Carolina Borders Detachment for 9-10 years. We march down the street about a block and a half with the fire department … and go down to the beach, where the honor guard lines up to do the 21-gun salute, also when a wreath is thrown in the ocean, and we also have a bugler play “Taps.” … The whole ceremony is always beautiful, with a lot of flags, and so many groups taking part, such as the Rolling Thunder S.C. Chapter 3 motorcyclists. We had almost 1,500 people last year. It seems to be growing every year.
Q. | How do the riflemen rehearse for their special part?
A. | We practice the marching part before each event, and we go through each part of the routine. Sometimes we’ll go up to a rifle range in Tabor City, N.C., to practice firing, so we don’t disturb anybody, and so we can get our timing down right so we don’t sound like a machine gun going off.
Q. | How many Marine Corps League personnel are needed for a rifle salute?
A. | We have bylaws, sanctioned by Congress, and we can do a volley, or 21-gun salute, with three people – That makes it legal. We like to have a full complement of seven people, if we can get them.
Q. | What’s the easiest way to distinguish a Marine Corps League’s honor guard and color guard each?
A. | A color guard is flags only, with two riflemen, and the number of flags you want, for example, the South Carolina or North Carolina flags, the Marine Corps League flag, and of course, the U.S. flag. An honor guard consists of seven riflemen, one bugler and your drill sergeants. Sometimes, I become both a drill sergeant and a rifleman.
If you go/pause to remember
▪ Annual “9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance,” 7-8 p.m. Thursday at Unity Memorial, at Broadway at the Beach, along 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, between U.S. 17 and Robert Grissom Parkway, near Ripley’s Aquarium. Also, this memorial site includes a steel beam from the north tower of the World Trade Center relayed by New York City firefighters; it’s adjacent to the Twin Towers fountain created by area Cub Scouts. Details from James McIlrath at 843-448-2019.
▪ Annual “9-11 Remembrance Service,” 8 a.m. Sunday at Surfside Beach Fire Department, 810 First Ave. N., behind Surfside Beach Town Hall (115 U.S. 17 Business N.) Reach town Fire Chief Kevin Otte at 843-913-6169, or email kotte@surfsidebeach.org.
▪ 15th annual “Local Heroes’ Benefit – A Day to Honor America’s Heroes,” in remembrance of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and benefiting local police, firefighters and first responders – 11 a.m. Sunday until closing, at Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, in Marsh Walk. Schedule: Bil Krauss at noon, formal ceremonies 1 p.m., Sidewalk Saints 2 p.m., Cornbread 3 p.m., The Winchesters 4 p.m., George Davis Group 5 p.m., Who Shot Jr? at 6 p.m., Grocery Store Gentlemen 7 p.m., The Mullets 8 p.m., and Josh Brannon Band 9 p.m. Free admission, and all-day buffet for donation. 843-651-0664 or www.deaddogsaloon.com. Also, fifth annual Local Heroes’ Benefit Golf Tournament – benefiting Horry/Georgetown Counties’ Fire & Life Safety Expo, and Georgetown Sheriff’s Office “Shop with Santa” program – 9 a.m. Saturday at Blackmoor Golf Club, 6100 Longwood Drive, Murrells Inlet, with after-party nearby at The Claw House, 4097 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $100 per player – details at 843-902-7216 or 843-997-9450.
▪ Fourth annual Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson 9/11 Memorial Ride – benefiting Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund, based in Conway (843-779-5911 or www.hcffrf.com) – 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with registration at noon, at Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson, 4710 S. Kings Highway, just south of Myrtle Beach city line and Seagate Village neighborhood. $15 rider and $5 passenger, and first 250 registrants receive commemorative pin. 843-369-5555 or www.myrtlebeachharley.com. Also, after-party, 4-6 p.m. at Ian’s Wateway Bar & Grill, 2200 Little River Neck Road, North Myrtle Beach (843-427-4943 or www.ianswaterway.com).
▪ Second annual “Red, White and Blues” concert – benefiting Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s public education fund (www.myrtlebeachfire.com) – with performances by Charlie Snuggs, Four Sheets to the Wind, “Chicago” Bob Hess, Digger T, and Spider Blues, master of ceremonies, with door prizes and children’s activities, 3-10 p.m. Sunday, outside at Hard Rock Cafe, at Broadway at the Beach, at 29th Avenue North and U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. No cover charge; reserved tables for four also available for $50. 843-946-0007, ext. 208; or www.hardrock.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Annual “9-11 Candlelight Vigil,” by various groups – including 21-gun salute by Marine Corps League 1432 – 7 p.m. Sunday at North Myrtle Beach’s Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. Also, North Myrtle Beach Lions Club will begin day by welcoming individuals to the city by waving U.S. flags on North Myrtle Beach overpasses. Contact George O’Neil at 843-399-1111, or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/special-events/9-11-candlelight-vigil/.
If you help for Red Cross’ ‘9/11 Day’
Donate blood or platelets through American Red Cross drives. Details/appointments at 800-733-2767 (RED-CROSS) or redcrossblood.org.
▪ Myrtle Beach – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA of Coastal Carolina, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive, west off U.S. 17; and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Grand Strand Medical Center’s HealthFinders at Coastal Grand mall, next to Dillard’s.
▪ Murrells Inlet – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at two sites: Waccamaw Community Hospital, 4070 U.S. 17, and at Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive.
▪ Conway – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Wal-Mart, 2709-A Church St. (U.S. 501); 7 a.m.- noon Sept. 13 at Horry County Solid Waste Authority, 1886 S.C. 90; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14 in Coastal Carolina University E. Craig Wall School of Business Administration, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544.
▪ Soacstee – 2-7 p.m. Monday at Socastee United Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road, at S.C. 707.
▪ Carolina Forest area – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Santee Cooper, 305A Gardner Lacy Road.
▪ Little River – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15 in McLeod Seacoast Medical Center, 4000 S.C. 9 E.
Other events saluting veterans
▪ “Folds of Honor” ceremony – by Georgetown American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6444, raising scholarship money and awareness for spouses and children of fallen and disabled service personnel – noon Wednesday at Georgetown Veterans Memorial, 715 Church St. (U.S. 17), Georgetown, between American Legion and VFW buildings, with special guest, retired Air Force Col. Gary “Gumby” West, stopping during his 2,500-mile Patriot Honor Ride on bicycle, begun Aug. 1 in Maine with scheduled arrival in late September in Key West, Fla. Public invited to see Georgetown veterans, use 8 of 10 memorial flagpoles to coordinate simultaneous flag raising ceremony for 16 flags and a flag folding ceremony, after which the flags will be given to families of Folds of Honor recipients. 843-833-3700 for Legion, 843-833-2818 for VFW, and patriothonorride.com.
▪ “Support Military Spouses’ Run for the Heroes on the Home Front” 5k Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run benefit – with Grand Strand Running Club – 8 a.m. Saturday at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway. Advance for 5k: $25 adults ($30 race day) or $15 children;; and $10 for 1-miler. 919-274-7344 or www.supportmilitaryspouses.org.
▪ “Community Night,” 4-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at McDonald’s, 10425 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Pawleys Island (843-235-2720), with 15 percent of sales proceeds going to American Legion Post 197 in Pawleys Island. 704-599-9107, 843-237-4189, 843-235-3972 or www.americanlegionpost197.com.
▪ Third annual “Beard, Mustache and Facial Hair Competition,” by South Carolina Beard Club – Myrtle Beach, and benefiting Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 34-3, based in Myrtle Beach (www.cvma34-3.com), 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Rockin’ Hard Saloon, 3352 U.S. 17 Business, Garden City Beach (843-299-0319 or rhsmb.com). $20 to compete (doors open 6 p.m. for sign-up) or $15 to watch. 843-340-6564, www.southcarolinabeardclub.com, or email scbeardclub@yahoo.com.
▪ Third annual “Myrtle Beach Stand Down,” by various groups, for veterans, including homeless individuals who have served – with such services as food, shelter, clothing, health screenings, Department of Veterans Affairs and Social Security benefits counseling, and referrals to a variety of other service providers, for housing, employment and substance abuse treatment – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23 at U.S. Army Reserve, 3392 Phillis Blvd., Myrtle Beach, beside The Market Common. 843-235-1405 or 803-873-2266.
▪ Annual “Gold Star Mothers Day” Service, by Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina, for mothers who have had a son or daughter die while serving in the armed forces, and their families, 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, near Forestbrook community. www.bluestarmothersofcoastalcarolina.com, or email LindaTucker.bsmcc@gmail.com.
▪ “Operation S.A.V.E. (Saving Animals & Veterans Event)” – benefiting Canine Angels, based in Little River and training service dogs to live with veterans – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Pawleys Island, with live music and including two veterans speaking about how their service dogs transformed their lives and families. Suggested donation $5. 917-575-6235 or canineangelsusa.org, and host site: 843-237-4449.
