Carolina Forest area fire displaces family

Three adults and a child are receiving help from the American Red Cross after their Carolina Forest-area home was damaged by fire Monday, according to a release.
The blaze burned at a residence of Hidden Lane, American Red Cross officials said, and the organization is providing them with food, clothing, temporary lodging, and other essentials.
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Red Cross is asking the public to take two easy steps that could save lives:
Check existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home.
“Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed,” American Red Cross officials said in the release.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
