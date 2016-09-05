Sinkhole on S.C. 31 repaired

The sinkhole on S.C. Highway 31 has been repaired.
At 12:56 p.m. Monday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation Twitter account for the PeeDee region tweeted that the repairs were finished.
All lanes were open by 3 p.m. Monday, said SCDOT Chief Engineer for Operations Andy Leaphart.
Leaphart said the 1.5 foot by 3 foot sinkhole occurred near a utility line running under the road.
What happens is when the voids are created, there’s space between the soil under the road bed. Christy Everett, Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
The line is owned Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority. Chief Operations Officer Christy Everett said the company’s contractor had bored under the road to put in a steel casing about six weeks ago, which could have caused voids in the soil under the road and around the steel casing.
“What happens is when the voids are created, there’s space between the soil under the road bed,” Everett said. “Over time, through gradual flow of water through the dirt, those voids will fill up. But when we got 8 inches of rainfall very quickly, those voids filled up very quickly with dirt and it pulled the dirt down into those voids and when those voids filled up with dirt, it caused the sinkhole.”
Everett said the steel casing itself did not collapse and that voids created by construction are a common cause of sinkholes.
The casing holds a water main which is not yet operational, she said.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed Monday until the repairs were completed, but the northbound lanes remained open, said Leaphart.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol directed traffic and SCDOT investigated to make sure there were no problems under the northbound lanes.
