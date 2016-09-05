Cause of sinkhole on S.C. 31 discovered

0:38 Savannah's Playground opened Saturday Pause

0:37 The 11th annual Beach, Boogie, BBQ Festival took place Saturday

2:42 Residents discuss the October 1 Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival

1:35 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Sept. 4 - Sept. 10

1:33 Charlie Graingers comes to Myrtle Beach

0:35 Beach goers prepare for Tropical Storm Hermine

1:32 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

1:14 Dog helps rescue man trapped in hole

0:53 Man killed in crash into church in NMB

0:57 Firefighters battle fire that gutted NMB home