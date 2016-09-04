Multi-car accident snarls traffic on U.S. 17 Business in North Myrtle Beach

A motor vehicle accident involving several cars snarled traffic along U.S. 17 Business at 48th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach Sunday night.
The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety responded to the wreck at the intersection near the House of Blues shortly before 8 p.m.
Expect delays around 48th Ave. S. and US 17-B in #NMB for traffic accident. Cars being towed. No fatalities reported pic.twitter.com/xZnFmb4xk1— Emily Weaver (@TSNEmily) September 5, 2016
North Myrtle Beach city spokesman Pat Dowling said the wreck involved multiple cars and patients, but no life-threatening injuries were reported. One vehicle rolled in the collision and a second wound up in a retention pond at the intersection, according to Dowling.
Police were still on scene directing traffic away from the collision site at 9 p.m. as towing crews worked to remove vehicles involved in the wreck from the scene. The three-lane southbound traffic was whittled down to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.
